EXPERIENCED, MOTHER TONGUE ENGLISH LANGUAGE TEACHERS
PRIVATE LANGUAGE SCHOOL SEEKING QUALIFIED, EXPERIENCED, MOTHER TONGUE ENGLISH LANGUAGE TEACHERS IN DIFFERENT AREAS OF ROME FOR: NURSERY, PRIMARY, MIDDLE AND HIGH SCHOOL; CAMBRIDGE YLE, MAIN AND UPPER SUITES; IELTS; IGCSE GEOGRAPHY. SUITABLE CANDIDATES MUST BE IN POSSESSION OF A VALID EUROPEAN "GREEN PASS" OR EQUIVALENT AS PER ITALIAN LEGISLATION. SEND CV TO SEGRETERIA@LANGUAGEINACTION.IT.
Send an email
Your message has been succesfully sent! Thank You!
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Let's cook facebook sernicolimarco@gmail.com
English mother tongue translator (Italian-English) registered at the Rome Civil and Penal Court as Perito Traduttore. Over 20 years of experience in all fields. Excellent rates. Fr...
Guardea near Terni - We have a beautiful, exclusive 10 acre-estate nestled in the hills with a large pool framed by lavender and rosemary plants. The property is extremely peacefu...
TEACHING ASSISTANT POSITION AVAILABLE
Ostia International Scool is seeking to employ a mother tongue teaching assistant for the early years department.