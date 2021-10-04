PRIVATE LANGUAGE SCHOOL SEEKING QUALIFIED, EXPERIENCED, MOTHER TONGUE ENGLISH LANGUAGE TEACHERS IN DIFFERENT AREAS OF ROME FOR: NURSERY, PRIMARY, MIDDLE AND HIGH SCHOOL; CAMBRIDGE YLE, MAIN AND UPPER SUITES; IELTS; IGCSE GEOGRAPHY. SUITABLE CANDIDATES MUST BE IN POSSESSION OF A VALID EUROPEAN "GREEN PASS" OR EQUIVALENT AS PER ITALIAN LEGISLATION. SEND CV TO SEGRETERIA@LANGUAGEINACTION.IT.