English speaking Hobby Chef/Entertainer Part-Time

Looking for perfectly English speaking, energetic and fun Italian Hobby Chef in the heart of Rome who loves to teach, Part Time, AM or PM.

Address Largo dei Fiorentini, 1, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

