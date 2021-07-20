English mother tongue

Editorial society is seeking freelance English mother tongue fluent Italian for translations/writing articles/proofreading

Please send CVS

ultimag@tiscali.it

General Info

Email address ultimag@tiscali.it

RELATED ARTICLES

Qualified English Mother Tongue cambridge IGCSE Teachers required for A.A. 2021-2023
Jobs vacant

Qualified English Mother Tongue cambridge IGCSE Teachers required for A.A. 2021-2023

Seeking Middle School Teacher
Jobs vacant

Seeking Middle School Teacher

English Teacher
Jobs vacant

English Teacher

Admissions Communication Coordinator
Jobs vacant

Admissions Communication Coordinator

Experienced Mother Tongue Teacher for Preschool Position 2021 2022 School Year
Jobs vacant

Experienced Mother Tongue Teacher for Preschool Position 2021 2022 School Year

Native English speaker babysitter needed
Jobs vacant

Native English speaker babysitter needed

JCU Residence Director
Jobs vacant

JCU Residence Director

JCU Independent Apartment Coordinator
Jobs vacant

JCU Independent Apartment Coordinator

MOTHER TONGUE/BILINGUAL ENGLISH TEACHER
Jobs vacant

MOTHER TONGUE/BILINGUAL ENGLISH TEACHER

Mother tongue teacher wanted
Jobs vacant

Mother tongue teacher wanted

UNIVERSITY EFL TEACHERS REQUIRED
Jobs vacant

UNIVERSITY EFL TEACHERS REQUIRED

Qualified English Mother Tongue Teachers required for IGCSE classes - Maths, Physics, Latin, English
Jobs vacant

Qualified English Mother Tongue Teachers required for IGCSE classes - Maths, Physics, Latin, English

English Speaking Babysitter/Nanny
Jobs vacant

English Speaking Babysitter/Nanny

Tour leaders wanted (English German or Spanish)
Jobs vacant

Tour leaders wanted (English German or Spanish)

Greenwood Garden School - ESL English teaching position
Jobs vacant

Greenwood Garden School - ESL English teaching position