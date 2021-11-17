Adjunct position for Social and Cultural Dimensions of Food and Eating

The American University of Rome is looking for an instructor to teach the course “Social and Cultural Dimensions of Food and Eating” for the U.S. accredited social science Master in Food Studies. Policies for Sustainable Production and Consumption. The course involves 45 contact hours during the period from the end of January to mid-May 2022.

The learning objectives are:

1. Frame and address food systems in a social and cross-cultural perspective.

2. Analyze the different individual and collective eating practices and meanings conveyed by both eating habits and patterns and socio-economic determinants.

3. Approach the study of the contemporary food production and consumption systems through a socio-anthropological lens disclosing inequality, access and sovereignty issues and the complexity of their global-local interconnections.

4. Critically unpack the different contemporary foodscapes into their symbolic, social, political, ontological and economic components in order to provide solutions to the challenges of the present and future food systems.

5. Demonstrate a high level of knowledge of the main factors impinging on sustainable food consumption and production at the global level and relate them to their own countries’ situation.

6. Identify and use the appropriate set of qualitative methodological tools to observe, collect and interpret socio-cultural phenomena related to food and eating.

Required qualifications:

• Excellent knowledge of English

• Ph.D. in sociology, social and/or environmental and/or cultural anthropology. human and cultural geography.

• Previous teaching experience..

Desirable qualifications

• Previous teaching experience at the graduate level

• Previous teaching experience with North American programs

• Professional experience

Please send your motivation letter and CV in English to applications@aur.edu (quote re: FS517/2021)

Deadline for Applications: December 11, 2021

AUR is an equal opportunity employer.
