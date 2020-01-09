Accademia Linguistica Trinity School

Seeking experienced native English-speaking teachers for State schools. Afternoon availability preferred. Immediate start. Please send CV to: coordinators1@trinityschool.it

General Info

Address Via dei Mille 35

View on Map

Accademia Linguistica Trinity School

Via dei Mille 35

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
69071
Previous article Massage therapist in hotels or B&B

RELATED ARTICLES

Fundraising Officer Full Time
Jobs vacant

Fundraising Officer Full Time

Account Manager for Tour Operator
Jobs vacant

Account Manager for Tour Operator

Experienced English teacher
Jobs vacant

Experienced English teacher

Front desk officer and activities coordinator
Jobs vacant

Front desk officer and activities coordinator

Accountant/administrative assistant at the Royal Norwegian Embassy in Rome
Jobs vacant

Accountant/administrative assistant at the Royal Norwegian Embassy in Rome

Mother tongue/Bilingual Certified teachers
Jobs vacant

Mother tongue/Bilingual Certified teachers

Tour coordinators immediate start
Jobs vacant

Tour coordinators immediate start

Kindergarten teacher
Jobs vacant

Kindergarten teacher

Mother tongue English teachers needed
Jobs vacant

Mother tongue English teachers needed

Seeking Ad Designer and Copywriter
Jobs vacant

Seeking Ad Designer and Copywriter

Videographer and Editor Needed!
Jobs vacant

Videographer and Editor Needed!

Assistant Director Of Studies
Jobs vacant

Assistant Director Of Studies

Qualified English Teacher
Jobs vacant

Qualified English Teacher

Seeking WELCOMING STAFF with high-level of Italian & English
Jobs vacant

Seeking WELCOMING STAFF with high-level of Italian & English

English Speaking Drama/Dance/Singing/Co-ordinator Teacher
Jobs vacant

English Speaking Drama/Dance/Singing/Co-ordinator Teacher