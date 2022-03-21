2 Free Concerts 23&24 March Eagan High School Band & Eastview High School Chorus
Mercoledi/WEDNESDAY 23 marzo/MARCH 2022 ore 20/8pm
Eagan High School Band
Giovedi/THURSDAY 24 marzo/MARCH 2022 ore 20/8pm
Eastview High School Chorus
Chiesa di Sant'Ignazio di Loyola
Via della Caravita 8/a - Piazza di Sant'Ignazio Roma
Ingresso Libero/FREE ENTRANCE
Traditional, sacred, classical repertoire
Evento in occasione dell'Anno Ignaziano
Partecipazione nel rispetto delle attuali norme anti-covid.
Price info free
Address Via del Caravita, 8a, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
2 Free Concerts 23&24 March Eagan High School Band & Eastview High School Chorus
Via del Caravita, 8a, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
