2 Free Concerts 23&24 March Eagan High School Band & Eastview High School Chorus

Mercoledi/WEDNESDAY 23 marzo/MARCH 2022 ore 20/8pm

Eagan High School Band

Giovedi/THURSDAY 24 marzo/MARCH 2022 ore 20/8pm

Eastview High School Chorus

Chiesa di Sant'Ignazio di Loyola

Via della Caravita 8/a - Piazza di Sant'Ignazio Roma

Ingresso Libero/FREE ENTRANCE

Traditional, sacred, classical repertoire

Evento in occasione dell'Anno Ignaziano

Partecipazione nel rispetto delle attuali norme anti-covid.

free
Via del Caravita, 8a, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

