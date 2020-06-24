Opened in 1977 in its present form, Cul de Sac has been offering gastronomic specialities and a vast selection of wines ever since.

The wine list is so extensive it is contained in a book two centimetres thick with 1500 labels on offer every day and an annual turn-over of 2800 wines.

The service is fast and efficient. The waiters, who are kind and attentive, are a valid help for a careful choice of wines to accompany food.

There are also heated outdoor tables. Cul de Sac offer the possibility to choose from a varied menu suitable for all the needs and appetites .

Also read:

From hors d'oeuvres and pâtés, to traditional Roman and Italian first courses, first and second courses, a wide selection of cold cuts and cheeses and desserts of various kinds to be combined with sweet wines.

With delicious, reasonably-priced meals (Cul de Sac’s lasagne is considered by some to be the best in Rome), you will come for the wine and stay for the food.

Located on Piazza di Pasquino, near Piazza Navona, Cul de Sac is open from 12.00 – 00.30.