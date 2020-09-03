Rome: Men fined for bathing in historic fountain

Two Italian men caught splashing about in 16th-century Rome fountain.

Rome police fined two 20-year-old men for bathing in the Fountain of the Moor in Piazza Navona while their friend filmed them, reports Italian news agency Adnkronos.

The pair, who were dressed in just their underwear, were caught splashing around in the historic fountain whose name comes from the statue designed by Gian Lorenzo Bernini.

The two 20-year-olds, one from Turin and the other from Rome, who were being filmed by their Roman friend, also aged 20, on his mobile phone.

The pair were fined €600 after carabinieri caught them half-naked in the fountain at 03.00 in the morning.

There was no damage reported to the fountain which dates to 1575.

Image: Archive photo RomaToday.

