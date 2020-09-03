Rome city museums free on 6 September

Rome's municipal museums are free to all visitors this Sunday.

Rome's city-run museums will be open for free to all visitors on Sunday 6 September.

There are new rules attached to the monthly appointment, held on the first Sunday of the month, chief of which involves obligatory advance booking.

Reservations, which can be made by calling tel. 060608, will see visitors assigned time slots.

New rules for visitors

On arrival at the museum, visitors will have their temperature measured by a thermoscanner and access is not allowed for those with a temperature of, or higher than, 37.5.

Access to museums is direct, by showing your booking either on your smartphone or printed off on paper.

The wearing of masks is compulsory. Visitors must maintain social distancing and there will be hand sanitiser available at the entrance and inside the museums.

Which museums will be open for free?

The museums include Capitoline Museums, Palazzo Braschi, Trajan's Markets, Ara Pacis, Centrale Montemartini, Museo di Roma in Trastevere, Gallery of Modern Art, Villa Torlonia, Zoological Museum, Museo Carlo Bilotti, Museo Barracco, Napoleonic Museum, Museo Canonica, Museo della Repubblica romana, Casal de’ Pazzi and Museo delle Mura.

Also included are the archaeological areas of the Imperial Forums (entrance from the Trajan's Column), and the archaeological areas at the Circus Maximus (excluding the Circo Maximo Experience).

Museum exhibitions

The free visit will also include exhibitions on display in city museums with the exception of C’era una volta Sergio Leone at the Ara Pacis and Per gioco. La collezione dei giocattoli antichi della Sovrintendenza Capitolina at Palazzo Braschi.

For full visiting and exhibition details see the city website.

Photo credit: Viacheslav Lopatin / Shutterstock.com.