Rome mayor sings karaoke at Roman Forum
Mayor of Rome sings for Radio Rock.
Rome mayor Virginia Raggi has added her voice to a karaoke series organised by Radio Rock, with footage of her performance being shared widely on social media.
In the video the mayor sings along to the classic Roma nun fa' la stupida stasera, part of the soundtrack of the musical comedy Rugantino, to the backdrop of the Roman Forum.
When the Radio Rock karaoke presenter Dejan Cetnikovic joked that Raggi sounded a little like Loredana Bertè, the mayor replied laughing: "But she has an amazing voice!"
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest news
Latest classifieds
STUDIO IN VIALE GIULIO CESARE, OPPOSITE OTTAVIANO METRO, 2 BIG ROOMS, BATHROOM, LOFT FOR STORAGE, AIR CONDITIONING, PHONE LINE INSTALLED, INTERNET, TV, WI-FI, MQ 40. PROFESSIONALS...
Looking for any part time jobs
36, Male, Filipino, have experience in Domestic Cleaning Service, Restaurants, Hotel and Bed and Breakfast, fluent in English but average in Italian, computer-literate. and have co...
Private painting classes with French Artist
Private painting classes for children and adults with French painter Jérôme Glomaud. Languages spoken French, English, Italian and Spanish. The lessons are for Children of all a...
Looking for a Math Teacher/Tutor (English native speaker) for SAT lessons in an established language school in the center of Rome. Lessons are mostly in afternoons/evenings and Sa...