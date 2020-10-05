Rome mayor sings karaoke at Roman Forum

Mayor of Rome sings for Radio Rock.

Rome mayor Virginia Raggi has added her voice to a karaoke series organised by Radio Rock, with footage of her performance being shared widely on social media.

In the video the mayor sings along to the classic Roma nun fa' la stupida stasera, part of the soundtrack of the musical comedy Rugantino, to the backdrop of the Roman Forum.

When the Radio Rock karaoke presenter Dejan Cetnikovic joked that Raggi sounded a little like Loredana Bertè, the mayor replied laughing: "But she has an amazing voice!"