Italy to launch 'Covid-Free' trains between Rome and Milan

Passengers and staff to be tested before getting on high-speed trains.

First there were the Alitalia covid-free flights between Rome and Milan airports. Now it is the turn of trains.

Italy's first covid-free train will operate initially between Rome and Milan from the start of April, announced the CEO of Ferrovie dello Stato, Gianfranco Battisti.

The covid-free model will be extended to "tourist destinations for the summer," said Battisti, stressing the economic impact of the coronavirus crisis in addition to health.

Battisti was speaking yesterday at Rome's central train station Termini where the FS group presented the "treno sanitario" in the presence of Italy's health minister Roberto Speranza.

The so-called medical train, equipped with intensive care facilities, is designed to transport up to 21 patients to other areas of Italy or abroad to ease the pressure on hospital facilities.

The treno sanitario was presented at the inauguration of the covid-19 vaccination centre at Termini station, which will be capable of administering 1,500 vaccines a day.

"Italy will once again be able to prove that it can win the challenge against covid" - said Minister Speranza - "and the medical train will be an important tool to achieve this victory."

Photo RomaToday

General Info

Address Piazza dei Cinquecento, 1, 00185 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Italy to launch 'Covid-Free' trains between Rome and Milan

Piazza dei Cinquecento, 1, 00185 Roma RM, Italy

RELATED ARTICLES

Covid-19: Italy marks one year since first lockdown as death toll passes 100,000

Covid-19: Italy marks one year since first lockdown as death toll passes 100,000

Italy blocks export of covid-19 vaccines to Australia
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy blocks export of covid-19 vaccines to Australia

Covid-19: Made in Italy bulk vaccines 'in 4-6 months'
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Made in Italy bulk vaccines 'in 4-6 months'

Italy extends covid-19 restrictions until Easter
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy extends covid-19 restrictions until Easter

Rome university La Sapienza offers students free covid-19 tests
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome university La Sapienza offers students free covid-19 tests

Who can travel to Italy and what are the requirements to do so
Coronavirus in Italy

Who can travel to Italy and what are the requirements to do so

Italy tightens covid-19 restrictions in five regions as Sardinia turns 'white'
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy tightens covid-19 restrictions in five regions as Sardinia turns 'white'

Covid-19: Italy set to reopen cinemas and theatres on 27 March
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy set to reopen cinemas and theatres on 27 March

Rome's Nuvola to be largest covid-19 vaccine hub in Italy
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome's Nuvola to be largest covid-19 vaccine hub in Italy

Covid-19: Italy extends regional travel ban until 27 March
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy extends regional travel ban until 27 March

Italy pays tribute to health workers as nation marks covid-19 anniversary
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy pays tribute to health workers as nation marks covid-19 anniversary

Covid-19: Italy declares new 'orange' zones amid concern over virus variants
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy declares new 'orange' zones amid concern over virus variants

Naples detects rare new covid-19 variant never seen in Italy
Coronavirus in Italy

Naples detects rare new covid-19 variant never seen in Italy

Covid-19: Symptoms, vaccines and peril of the English Variant in Italy
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Symptoms, vaccines and peril of the English Variant in Italy

Italy: Sardinia to ask visitors for proof of covid-19 vaccine or negative test result
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy: Sardinia to ask visitors for proof of covid-19 vaccine or negative test result