Italy to launch 'Covid-Free' trains between Rome and Milan

Passengers and staff to be tested before getting on high-speed trains.

First there were the Alitalia covid-free flights between Rome and Milan airports. Now it is the turn of trains.

Italy's first covid-free train will operate initially between Rome and Milan from the start of April, announced the CEO of Ferrovie dello Stato, Gianfranco Battisti.

The covid-free model will be extended to "tourist destinations for the summer," said Battisti, stressing the economic impact of the coronavirus crisis in addition to health.

Battisti was speaking yesterday at Rome's central train station Termini where the FS group presented the "treno sanitario" in the presence of Italy's health minister Roberto Speranza.

The so-called medical train, equipped with intensive care facilities, is designed to transport up to 21 patients to other areas of Italy or abroad to ease the pressure on hospital facilities.

The treno sanitario was presented at the inauguration of the covid-19 vaccination centre at Termini station, which will be capable of administering 1,500 vaccines a day.

"Italy will once again be able to prove that it can win the challenge against covid" - said Minister Speranza - "and the medical train will be an important tool to achieve this victory."

Photo RomaToday