Rome's Nuvola to be largest covid-19 vaccine hub in Italy

La Nuvola in Rome has capacity for more than 3,000 vaccinations a day.

The Nuvola Convention Center in the EUR district of Rome has been transformed into the largest covid-19 vaccination centre in Italy.

The vaccine hub at the futuristic building, designed by the 'archistar' Massimiliano Fuksas, will have the capacity to administer more than 3,000 vaccines a day.

The new vaccination centre was inaugurated by the Lazio governor Nicola Zingaretti on 24 February.

Describing it as "an important day," regional health councillor Alessio D'Amato said: "We will start with the teachers who have already booked in large numbers."

La Nuvola becomes the latest landmark site in Rome to be take on the new role of vaccine centre, after the Auditorium Parco della Musica and Fiumicino airport.

The giant conference centre, whose name translates as "cloud," opened in 2016 after extensive delays and cost over-runs.

Photo Studio Maggi/Moreno Maggi