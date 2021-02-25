Rome's Nuvola to be largest covid-19 vaccine hub in Italy

La Nuvola in Rome has capacity for more than 3,000 vaccinations a day.

The Nuvola Convention Center in the EUR district of Rome has been transformed into the largest covid-19 vaccination centre in Italy.

The vaccine hub at the futuristic building, designed by the 'archistar' Massimiliano Fuksas, will have the capacity to administer more than 3,000 vaccines a day.

The new vaccination centre was inaugurated by the Lazio governor Nicola Zingaretti on 24 February.

Describing it as "an important day," regional health councillor Alessio D'Amato said: "We will start with the teachers who have already booked in large numbers."

La Nuvola becomes the latest landmark site in Rome to be take on the new role of vaccine centre, after the Auditorium Parco della Musica and Fiumicino airport.

The giant conference centre, whose name translates as "cloud," opened in 2016 after extensive delays and cost over-runs.

Photo Studio Maggi/Moreno Maggi
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
73893
Previous article How to use public transport in Rome

RELATED ARTICLES

Covid-19: Italy extends regional travel ban until 27 March
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy extends regional travel ban until 27 March

Italy pays tribute to health workers as nation marks covid-19 anniversary
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy pays tribute to health workers as nation marks covid-19 anniversary

Covid-19: Italy declares new 'orange' zones amid concern over virus variants
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy declares new 'orange' zones amid concern over virus variants

Naples detects rare new covid-19 variant never seen in Italy
Coronavirus in Italy

Naples detects rare new covid-19 variant never seen in Italy

Covid-19: Symptoms, vaccines and peril of the English Variant in Italy
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Symptoms, vaccines and peril of the English Variant in Italy

Italy: Sardinia to ask visitors for proof of covid-19 vaccine or negative test result
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy: Sardinia to ask visitors for proof of covid-19 vaccine or negative test result

Covid-19: Vatican Museums crowds spark criticism
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Vatican Museums crowds spark criticism

Italy: Covid-19 vaccine hub opens in Rome auditorium
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy: Covid-19 vaccine hub opens in Rome auditorium

Covid-19: Italian virologist calls for 'Codogno style' lockdown in face of virus variants
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italian virologist calls for 'Codogno style' lockdown in face of virus variants

Covid-19: Italy needs 'total lockdown' says advisor to health ministry
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy needs 'total lockdown' says advisor to health ministry

Covid-19: Italy’s ski slopes to stay closed until 5 March
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy’s ski slopes to stay closed until 5 March

Covid-19: Florence mayor calls for museums to stay open as Tuscany turns orange
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Florence mayor calls for museums to stay open as Tuscany turns orange

Covid-19: Italy extends travel ban between regions
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy extends travel ban between regions

Covid-19: Rome doctors refuse AstraZeneca vaccine
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Rome doctors refuse AstraZeneca vaccine

Italy: Rome's Fiumicino airport opens major covid-19 vaccination hub
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy: Rome's Fiumicino airport opens major covid-19 vaccination hub