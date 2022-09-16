Italy floods: 7 dead and several missing in Marche region

More than 400 mm of rain fell in a few hours.

At least seven people have died and several remain missing after flash floods hit Italy's eastern Marche region on Thursday, civil protection authorities announced.

All of the deaths occurred in the province of Ancona, with four people killed in Ostra, one in Trecastelli, one in Barbara and one in Bettolelle, reports news agency ANSA.

Several people - including a child - were still unaccounted for in Barbara early on Friday, according to Italian media reports.

Civil protection chief Luigi d'Angelo described the sudden flooding as "an extremely intense event", while Stefano Stefoni, regional civil protection director told ANSA: "About 420 mm of rain fell in two or three hours, half of what it rains in a year in the region."

Streets in the village of Cantiano turned into rivers, as torrents of muddy water swept away cars and reached the first floor of houses, with the mayor appealing to residents to stay calm and remain indoors.

The flooding, part of a wave of violent storms hitting regions across Italy, has led to the closure of many schools in Le Marche on Friday.

General Info

Address 60010 Ostra, Marche, Province of Ancona, Italy

View on Map

Italy floods: 7 dead and several missing in Marche region

60010 Ostra, Marche, Province of Ancona, Italy

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
77478
Previous article How to vote in American Elections from Italy

RELATED ARTICLES

Italy faces national public transport strike on Friday 16 September
English news in Italy

Italy faces national public transport strike on Friday 16 September

Italian influencer Chiara Ferragni urges her 27 million followers to vote (against the far right)
English news in Italy

Italian influencer Chiara Ferragni urges her 27 million followers to vote (against the far right)

Italy's Samantha Cristoforetti to be first European woman to command International Space Station
English news in Italy

Italy's Samantha Cristoforetti to be first European woman to command International Space Station

Laura Pausini's refusal to sing Bella Ciao sparks political debate in Italy
English news in Italy

Laura Pausini's refusal to sing Bella Ciao sparks political debate in Italy

Italian dictionary Treccani embraces gender equality in major change
English news in Italy

Italian dictionary Treccani embraces gender equality in major change

Italy’s far-right party of Giorgia Meloni holds big lead as election looms
English news in Italy

Italy’s far-right party of Giorgia Meloni holds big lead as election looms

Italy's far-right Fratelli d'Italia in Peppa Pig row over same-sex couple
English news in Italy

Italy's far-right Fratelli d'Italia in Peppa Pig row over same-sex couple

Queen Elizabeth II: British embassy in Rome opens book of condolences
English news in Italy

Queen Elizabeth II: British embassy in Rome opens book of condolences

Queen Elizabeth II and her five visits to Italy
English news in Italy

Queen Elizabeth II and her five visits to Italy

Italy reacts to death of Queen Elizabeth II
English news in Italy

Italy reacts to death of Queen Elizabeth II

Tourist in Venice speeds down Grand Canal in stolen water taxi
English news in Italy

Tourist in Venice speeds down Grand Canal in stolen water taxi

Italy to save energy by turning down heat this winter
English news in Italy

Italy to save energy by turning down heat this winter

Italy's F43 bear dies during capture
English news in Italy

Italy's F43 bear dies during capture

US tourist fined €450 for sitting at Rome fountain to eat gelato
English news in Italy

US tourist fined €450 for sitting at Rome fountain to eat gelato

Treasure hunters find American WWII soldier's dog tag on beach in Italy
English news in Italy

Treasure hunters find American WWII soldier's dog tag on beach in Italy