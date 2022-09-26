Italy election: Rino Gaetano family objects to Giorgia Meloni's use of his songs

Meloni's party used Rino Gaetano songs during election.

The family of the late singer-songwriter Rino Gaetano has objected to Giorgia Meloni, leader of Italy's far-right Fratelli d'Italia, using his music to celebrate her party's election success.

Meloni is on track to become Italy's first woman prime minister after a right-wing alliance, led by her party, triumphed in a general election on Sunday.

"Giorgia take your hands off Rino Gaetano", said Alessandro Gaetano, nephew of the gravelly-voiced singer who died in a car crash in Rome in 1981 at the age of 30.

Meloni had played Gaetano's song A mano a mano on stage during her election campaign as well as celebrating her electoral triumph with another Gaetano classic, Il cielo è sempre più blu.

"We can't take it anymore" - the artist's nephew told Italian newspaper La Repubblica - "Rino belongs to everyone, and politics must not take possession of him", stressing that the family would also have objected if Gaetano's music had been "appropriated by the left, despite the fact that Rino was on the left".

It is not the first time during Italy's election campaign that music was at the centre of controversy.

Earlier in September the Italian singer-songwriter Laura Pausini refused to sing Italy's anti-fascist resistance anthem Bella Ciao on Spanish television due to it being "too political".

The refusal by the Grammy Award-winning singer to sing Bella Ciao caused uproar on social media, with many claiming that her refusal was "even more political" than if she had sung the song.

She received a backlash from left-wing politicians in Italy and Spain but her decision was welcomed by Matteo Salvini, leader of Italy's right-wing Lega party, who tweeted his "esteem" for the artist.

"I don't sing political songs, either from the right or the left" - Pausini retorted on Twitter - "That fascism is an absolute disgrace seems obvious to everyone. I don't want anyone to use me for political propaganda."

RELATED ARTICLES

Italy's centre-left PD leader Enrico Letta to step down after election defeat
English news in Italy

Italy's centre-left PD leader Enrico Letta to step down after election defeat

Italy election: Giorgia Meloni's far-right party wins big in polls
English news in Italy

Italy election: Giorgia Meloni's far-right party wins big in polls

Election Day: Italy goes to the polls
English news in Italy

Election Day: Italy goes to the polls

Italy election: a guide to who's who
English news in Italy

Italy election: a guide to who's who

Mahsa Amini: Women cut hair and burn hijabs outside Iran embassy in Italy
English news in Italy

Mahsa Amini: Women cut hair and burn hijabs outside Iran embassy in Italy

Italy flash floods in Marche: Body of missing boy Mattia found
English news in Italy

Italy flash floods in Marche: Body of missing boy Mattia found

Italy election: Berlusconi says Putin was forced to invade Ukraine
English news in Italy

Italy election: Berlusconi says Putin was forced to invade Ukraine

Rome's Globe Theatre stairs collapses after school show, students injured
English news in Italy

Rome's Globe Theatre stairs collapses after school show, students injured

Central Italy rocked by 4.1-magnitude earthquake in Ascoli Piceno
English news in Italy

Central Italy rocked by 4.1-magnitude earthquake in Ascoli Piceno

Italy election: Meloni is 'the most dangerous woman in Europe' says Stern magazine
English news in Italy

Italy election: Meloni is 'the most dangerous woman in Europe' says Stern magazine

Italy election campaign comes to an end with Rome rallies
English news in Italy

Italy election campaign comes to an end with Rome rallies

Rome averts transport chaos after 1,000 bus drivers seek scrutineer jobs in Italy election
English news in Italy

Rome averts transport chaos after 1,000 bus drivers seek scrutineer jobs in Italy election

Fridays for Future rallies in Italy to highlight climate crisis ahead of election
English news in Italy

Fridays for Future rallies in Italy to highlight climate crisis ahead of election

Italy election: Meloni’s far-right party sacks candidate for Hitler posts
English news in Italy

Italy election: Meloni’s far-right party sacks candidate for Hitler posts

Italy faces strike by Ryanair and Vueling cabin crew on 1 October
English news in Italy

Italy faces strike by Ryanair and Vueling cabin crew on 1 October