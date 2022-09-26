Italy's centre-left PD leader Enrico Letta to step down after election defeat

Letta assumes responsibility for PD electoral defeat.

Enrico Letta on Monday announced his intention to stand down as leader of Italy's centre-left Partito Democratico (PD) after his party's defeat in the nation's general election.

Staging a news conference on his own, Letta told reporters that he would remain at the helm of the PD until the next party congress which would be held soon.

Letta said the congress would see the PD take stock of its direction and its election result - less than 20 per cent - and confirmed that he would not be putting his name forward as a leadership candidate.

The PD leader assumed responsibility for losing to the right-wing alliance led by Giorgia Meloni which, according to provisional results, has obtained about 44 per cent of the vote.

Letta also took aim at Giuseppe Conte, leader of the populist MoVimento 5 Stelle (M5S), blaming him for bringing down the government of Mario Draghi.

Describing the right-wing victory as a "sad day, for Italy and for Europe", Letta acknowledged that Italian voters have made a "clear choice".

Photo credit: M. Cantile / Shutterstock.com.

RELATED ARTICLES

Italy election: Rino Gaetano family objects to Giorgia Meloni's use of his songs
English news in Italy

Italy election: Rino Gaetano family objects to Giorgia Meloni's use of his songs

Italy election: Giorgia Meloni's far-right party wins big in polls
English news in Italy

Italy election: Giorgia Meloni's far-right party wins big in polls

Election Day: Italy goes to the polls
English news in Italy

Election Day: Italy goes to the polls

Italy election: a guide to who's who
English news in Italy

Italy election: a guide to who's who

Mahsa Amini: Women cut hair and burn hijabs outside Iran embassy in Italy
English news in Italy

Mahsa Amini: Women cut hair and burn hijabs outside Iran embassy in Italy

Italy flash floods in Marche: Body of missing boy Mattia found
English news in Italy

Italy flash floods in Marche: Body of missing boy Mattia found

Italy election: Berlusconi says Putin was forced to invade Ukraine
English news in Italy

Italy election: Berlusconi says Putin was forced to invade Ukraine

Rome's Globe Theatre stairs collapses after school show, students injured
English news in Italy

Rome's Globe Theatre stairs collapses after school show, students injured

Central Italy rocked by 4.1-magnitude earthquake in Ascoli Piceno
English news in Italy

Central Italy rocked by 4.1-magnitude earthquake in Ascoli Piceno

Italy election: Meloni is 'the most dangerous woman in Europe' says Stern magazine
English news in Italy

Italy election: Meloni is 'the most dangerous woman in Europe' says Stern magazine

Italy election campaign comes to an end with Rome rallies
English news in Italy

Italy election campaign comes to an end with Rome rallies

Rome averts transport chaos after 1,000 bus drivers seek scrutineer jobs in Italy election
English news in Italy

Rome averts transport chaos after 1,000 bus drivers seek scrutineer jobs in Italy election

Fridays for Future rallies in Italy to highlight climate crisis ahead of election
English news in Italy

Fridays for Future rallies in Italy to highlight climate crisis ahead of election

Italy election: Meloni’s far-right party sacks candidate for Hitler posts
English news in Italy

Italy election: Meloni’s far-right party sacks candidate for Hitler posts

Italy faces strike by Ryanair and Vueling cabin crew on 1 October
English news in Italy

Italy faces strike by Ryanair and Vueling cabin crew on 1 October