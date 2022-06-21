Ancient Rome comes to life with Virtual Reality Bus

Tourists can experience the Rome of 2,000 years ago with 3D bus tour.

Rome is to launch the city's first Virtual Reality Bus, an immersive 3D experience which brings to life the central archaeological area of the capital.

From 23 June it will be possible to travel among the ruins of ancient Rome and discover how they were 2,000 years ago, with the Virtual Reality Bus, a 16-seater vehicle equipped with cutting-edge technology.

Passengers on the electric bus can view the Imperial Fora, Colosseum, Palatine Hill, Circus Maximus and Theatre of Marcellus thanks to "visor free" VR displays, with all imagery created by visual effects specialists under the guidance of archaeologists.

All the 3D displays are visible directly on the OLED screens superimposed on the windows of the bus, with a system of motorised curtains that allows passengers to compare the present with the past.

“The VrBus project will allow visitors to literally immerse themselves in the history of Rome", said the city's mayor Roberto Gualtieri, who described it as a "one-of-a-kind initiative" that will take tourists and Roman residents "on a journey to discover Rome's past."

Imperial Rome - Virtual Reality Bus will be active every day from 16.20 to 19.40 (last tour), departing from Piazza della Madonna di Loreto, at the Trajan's Column end of Via dei Fori Imperiali.

The tour, lasting 30 minutes, is available in Italian and English. Tickets can be bought online or at the ticket office near Trajan's Column. For full details see website.

Address Piazza della Madonna di Loreto, Roma RM, Italy

