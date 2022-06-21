Photographer Elizabeth Bick captures the longest day of the year inside Rome’s Pantheon

After a two-year hiatus due to the covid pandemic, Elizabeth Bick returns to the Pantheon in 2022 for her project Every God.

The New York-based photographer Elizabeth Bick has returned to Rome's Pantheon on 21 June, the longest day of the year, to photograph the tourists visiting the ancient monument. Bick depicts her subjects in theatrical poses, making dramatic use of chiaroscuro, as the Pantheon's visitors gaze upwards in awe at the oculus. Her photographs are part of a project titled Every God, which began when Bick was a resident artist at the American Academy in Rome in the summer of 2014. Bick says she chose the summer solstice to take advantage of the light falling on visitors - of diverse ages, cultures, races and genders - as well as allowing her to document "our relationship to technology as it rapidly changes." Bick's photographs for Every God can be seen on her website.

All photographs Elizabeth Bick.