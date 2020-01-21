VIA ANNIA FAUSTINA (San Saba) - 5 minutes walk to FAO
VIA ANNIA FAUSTINA (San Saba) - 5 minutes walk to FAO, bright 135 sqm apt in very well kept condominium, bathrooms and kitchen completely refurbished, spacious living room, 3 bedrooms, 1 small bedroom/studio, kitchen, parking space, marble and parquet floors. centralized heating, AC in living room. Monthly rent 2800 €. Energy Class G.
Tel. 339 871 8414
General Info
View on Map
VIA ANNIA FAUSTINA (San Saba) - 5 minutes walk to FAO
Via della Piramide Cestia 55