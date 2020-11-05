TRANSLATOR

Professional freelance Ita-Eng translator. FAST, RELIABLE AND ECONOMICAL SERVICE cv & references upon request

General Info

Address via del labaro 28

View on Map

TRANSLATOR

via del labaro 28
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
72583
Previous article Prati, large 3-bedroom apartment
Next article High School Info Night at AOSR

RELATED ARTICLES

Receptionist-front office/secretary
Jobs wanted

Receptionist-front office/secretary

Translator/transcriptionist
Jobs wanted

Translator/transcriptionist

Babysitter/Tutor
Jobs wanted

Babysitter/Tutor

English and Italian lessons
Jobs wanted

English and Italian lessons

Online English Teacher - Mother tongue - TEFL qualified
Jobs wanted

Online English Teacher - Mother tongue - TEFL qualified

American seeking full or part time job
Jobs wanted

American seeking full or part time job

English speaking babysitter also english teacher for kids available
Jobs wanted

English speaking babysitter also english teacher for kids available

German and Spanish
Jobs wanted

German and Spanish

(Part -time) Babysitter
Jobs wanted

(Part -time) Babysitter

Online English Tutor
Jobs wanted

Online English Tutor

English and Italian language teachers
Jobs wanted

English and Italian language teachers

Creative freelancer - media, computer graphics, art etc.
Jobs wanted

Creative freelancer - media, computer graphics, art etc.

Babysitter
Jobs wanted

Babysitter

Baby sitter-colf Monday to Friday
Jobs wanted

Baby sitter-colf Monday to Friday

English Tutor/homework and child assistance
Jobs wanted

English Tutor/homework and child assistance