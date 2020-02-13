The British Embassy in Rome is seeking Press & Events officer
The British Embassy in Rome is part of a world-wide network, representing British political, economic and consular interests overseas and is now looking for a COP26 Press & Events officer to support the delivery of the 26th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP26).
For further details on this vacancy and information on how to apply, please follow the link on the FCO Local Staff Vacancies Homepage.
Application Deadline: 25th February 2020.
