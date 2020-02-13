The British Embassy in Rome is seeking Press & Events officer

The British Embassy in Rome is part of a world-wide network, representing British political, economic and consular interests overseas and is now looking for a COP26 Press & Events officer to support the delivery of the 26th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP26). 

For further details on this vacancy and information on how to apply, please follow the link on the FCO Local Staff Vacancies Homepage.

Application Deadline: 25th February 2020.

 
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
69440
Previous article The British Embassies to the Holy See seeking Events Officer

RELATED ARTICLES

The British Embassies to the Holy See seeking Events Officer
Jobs vacant

The British Embassies to the Holy See seeking Events Officer

English teacher
Jobs vacant

English teacher

WE ARE HIRING!
Jobs vacant

WE ARE HIRING!

British Council recruiting young learner teachers
Jobs vacant

British Council recruiting young learner teachers

English mother tongue/bilingual teachers
Jobs vacant

English mother tongue/bilingual teachers

URGENT 1 DAY WORK
Jobs vacant

URGENT 1 DAY WORK

University of Notre Dame Rome Associate Director of Student Affairs
Jobs vacant

University of Notre Dame Rome Associate Director of Student Affairs

Cleaning lady specialized
Jobs vacant

Cleaning lady specialized

Seeking for mother tongue Kindergarten Teacher
Jobs vacant

Seeking for mother tongue Kindergarten Teacher

Seeking Supply Teacher (Junior School)
Jobs vacant

Seeking Supply Teacher (Junior School)

LOOKING FOR ENGLISH MOTHER TONGUE NANNY
Jobs vacant

LOOKING FOR ENGLISH MOTHER TONGUE NANNY

Chatty english speaker for two bilingual girls
Jobs vacant

Chatty english speaker for two bilingual girls

Qualified English Mother tongue Teacher Olgiata
Jobs vacant

Qualified English Mother tongue Teacher Olgiata

Tour Leader wanted for small group tours around the city center
Jobs vacant

Tour Leader wanted for small group tours around the city center

Business English Teacher in Pomezia
Jobs vacant

Business English Teacher in Pomezia