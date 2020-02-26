TESTACCIO - 1 BDRM Apartment

VIA MARMORATA (Testaccio) - bright 65 sqm apt in historic building, 4th floor with lift, refurbished, tastefully furnished, living room, live-in kitchen, 1 bedroom with walk-in closet, 1 bathroom with shower, built-in closet spaces. parquet floors, AC, centralized heating, porter. Monthly rent 1300 €. Energy class G www.propertyrome.net 3398718414 info@propertyrome.net

General Info

Price info 1300
Address Via Marmorata, 00153 Roma RM, Italia
Image Gallery
1 of 7
TESTACCIO - 1 BDRM Apartment - image 1
TESTACCIO - 1 BDRM Apartment - image 1
TESTACCIO - 1 BDRM Apartment - image 2
TESTACCIO - 1 BDRM Apartment - image 2
TESTACCIO - 1 BDRM Apartment - image 3
TESTACCIO - 1 BDRM Apartment - image 3
TESTACCIO - 1 BDRM Apartment - image 4
TESTACCIO - 1 BDRM Apartment - image 4
TESTACCIO - 1 BDRM Apartment - image 5
TESTACCIO - 1 BDRM Apartment - image 5
TESTACCIO - 1 BDRM Apartment - image 6
TESTACCIO - 1 BDRM Apartment - image 6
TESTACCIO - 1 BDRM Apartment - image 7
TESTACCIO - 1 BDRM Apartment - image 7
TESTACCIO - 1 BDRM Apartment - image 1
TESTACCIO - 1 BDRM Apartment - image 2
TESTACCIO - 1 BDRM Apartment - image 3
TESTACCIO - 1 BDRM Apartment - image 4
TESTACCIO - 1 BDRM Apartment - image 5
TESTACCIO - 1 BDRM Apartment - image 6
TESTACCIO - 1 BDRM Apartment - image 7

View on Map

TESTACCIO - 1 BDRM Apartment

Via Marmorata, 00153 Roma RM, Italia
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
69581
Previous article AURELIA VILLA
Next article SAN SABA/MIANI - 3 BDRMS APARTMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

CORSO TRIESTE - 3 BEDROOM ATTIC WITH TERRACE
Accommodation vacant in town

CORSO TRIESTE - 3 BEDROOM ATTIC WITH TERRACE

SAN SABA/MIANI - 3 BDRMS APARTMENT
Accommodation vacant in town

SAN SABA/MIANI - 3 BDRMS APARTMENT

AURELIA VILLA
Accommodation vacant in town

AURELIA VILLA

EUR - FONTE MERAVIGLIOSA 3 BEDS FLAT
Accommodation vacant in town

EUR - FONTE MERAVIGLIOSA 3 BEDS FLAT

SAN GIOVANNI
Accommodation vacant in town

SAN GIOVANNI

VIA ALESSANDRO POERIO (Monteverde Vecchio)
Accommodation vacant in town

VIA ALESSANDRO POERIO (Monteverde Vecchio)

PARIOLI 4 Bedrooms
Accommodation vacant in town

PARIOLI 4 Bedrooms

CLOSE TO INTERNATIONAL SCHOOLS CASSIA AREA
Accommodation vacant in town

CLOSE TO INTERNATIONAL SCHOOLS CASSIA AREA

VIA DI SANTA MELANIA (Aventino)
Accommodation vacant in town

VIA DI SANTA MELANIA (Aventino)

VIA ANNIA FAUSTINA (San Saba) - 5 minutes walk to FAO
Accommodation vacant in town

VIA ANNIA FAUSTINA (San Saba) - 5 minutes walk to FAO

COLLI PORTUENSI - CLOSE TO AMBRIT SCHOOL
Accommodation vacant in town

COLLI PORTUENSI - CLOSE TO AMBRIT SCHOOL

AMBA ARADAM 2 BDRMS APARTMENT
Accommodation vacant in town

AMBA ARADAM 2 BDRMS APARTMENT

TRASTEVERE 1 BDRM APARTMENT
Accommodation vacant in town

TRASTEVERE 1 BDRM APARTMENT

HISTORIC CENTRE - POPOLO 2 BEDROOMS
Accommodation vacant in town

HISTORIC CENTRE - POPOLO 2 BEDROOMS

BRAVETTA - APARTMENT WITH TERRACE
Accommodation vacant in town

BRAVETTA - APARTMENT WITH TERRACE