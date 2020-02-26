TESTACCIO - 1 BDRM Apartment
VIA MARMORATA (Testaccio) - bright 65 sqm apt in historic building, 4th floor with lift, refurbished, tastefully furnished, living room, live-in kitchen, 1 bedroom with walk-in closet, 1 bathroom with shower, built-in closet spaces. parquet floors, AC, centralized heating, porter. Monthly rent 1300 €. Energy class G www.propertyrome.net 3398718414 info@propertyrome.net
Via Marmorata, 00153 Roma RM, Italia