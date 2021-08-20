Special Education Needs teacher - Full time

Castelli International School is seeking a qualified and experienced SEN Teacher who has the ability to support pupils with a variety of physical and hands-on activities to approach middle school maths, science and other core subjects. Must have valid EU working documents. Send CV to office@castelli-international.it

General Info

Price info paid category
Address Via degli Scozzesi, 13, 00046 Grottaferrata RM, Italy
Email address office@castelli-international.it

View on Map

Special Education Needs teacher - Full time

Via degli Scozzesi, 13, 00046 Grottaferrata RM, Italy
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
