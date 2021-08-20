Special Education Needs teacher - Full time
Castelli International School is seeking a qualified and experienced SEN Teacher who has the ability to support pupils with a variety of physical and hands-on activities to approach middle school maths, science and other core subjects. Must have valid EU working documents. Send CV to office@castelli-international.it
Address Via degli Scozzesi, 13, 00046 Grottaferrata RM, Italy
Email address office@castelli-international.it
