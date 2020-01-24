Senior Program Officer, Permanent Mission of Canada to the UN Food and Agriculture Agencies

Senior Program Officer, Permanent Mission of Canada to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Agencies

The Embassy of Canada in Rome is seeking a Senior Program Officer at the Permanent Mission of Canada to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Agencies (locally-engaged indeterminate full-time employment).

For more information and for applications, please visit the website www.wfca-tpce.com (deadline 10 February 2020, 23:59 Rome time).

