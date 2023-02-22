SENIOR ADVOCACY OFFICER / AGENT PRINCIPAL DE PROMOTION DES INTÉRÊTS

The Embassy of Canada to Italy has launched a recruitment process for a Senior Advocacy Officer position (location: ROME). For more information and for applications, please visit the page https://staffing-les.international.gc.ca/en/careers/senior-advocacy-officer-rome-112679-en
Deadline 03 March 2023, 23:59 (Rome time).
// L' Ambassade du Canada en Italie a lancé un processus de recrutement pour un poste d’Agent principal de Promotion des intérêts (lieu : ROME). Pour plus d'informations et pour les candidatures, veuillez visiter la page https://dotation-erp.international.gc.ca/fr/carrieres/agente-principale-de-promotion-des-interets-rome-112679-fr_ca
Date de clôture 03 mars 2023 à 23:59 (heure de Rome).
