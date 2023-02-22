12.9 C
Rome (IT)
Wed, 22 February 2023
Italy's news in English
AUR 1920 x 116
AUR 1920 x 116
AUR 1920 x 116
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. SENIOR ADVOCACY OFFICER / AGENT PRINCIPAL DE PROMOTION DES INTÉRÊTS
Classifieds Jobs vacant

SENIOR ADVOCACY OFFICER / AGENT PRINCIPAL DE PROMOTION DES INTÉRÊTS

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

The Embassy of Canada to Italy has launched a recruitment process for a Senior Advocacy Officer position (location: ROME). For more information and for applications, please visit the page https://staffing-les.international.gc.ca/en/careers/senior-advocacy-officer-rome-112679-en

Deadline 03 March 2023, 23:59 (Rome time).

// L' Ambassade du Canada en Italie a lancé un processus de recrutement pour un poste d’Agent principal de Promotion des intérêts (lieu : ROME). Pour plus d'informations et pour les candidatures, veuillez visiter la page https://dotation-erp.international.gc.ca/fr/carrieres/agente-principale-de-promotion-des-interets-rome-112679-fr_ca

Date de clôture 03 mars 2023 à 23:59 (heure de Rome).

Aur 724x450
Mater Dei 1920x190
Mater Dei 1920x190
Mater Dei 1920x190
Ambrit 320 x 480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Roccoforte #2 1400x360

More like this
Related

Jobs vacant

Print editor for ESA/ESRIN

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

The Keats-Shelley House is seeking a guide/ museum assistant

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Luxury short-term rental agency, located a few steps from Piazza Farnese is looking for new talents!

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Art Teacher

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

QUALIFIED ONLINE ENGLISH TEACHERS

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Travel Agency English speaking staff

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Qualified English Teachers

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Massari Travel tour operator incoming is hiring

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -