Looking for nanny

We are looking for a self-driving nanny who from Monday to Friday at 2 p.m. will pick up our two children (15 and 11 years old) from school (3 km from home), prepare a first, help with homework for the little one, do small chores, take the little one to soccer (4km from home) 3 times a week (One way only, we take care of the return) and prepare dinner, to drop us off at 7 p.m. Monteverde area. Ugo Canali 3456991075 ugocanali@hotmail.com