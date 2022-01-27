SEEKING QUALIFIED SAT TEACHER/COORDINATOR

Seeking Qualified native English SAT teacher for in-school position. EFL teaching experience required. Immediate start. Full and part-time work with interesting opportunies. Please send CV to coordinators1@trinityschool.it

General Info

Address Via dei Mille 35

View on Map

SEEKING QUALIFIED SAT TEACHER/COORDINATOR

Via dei Mille 35

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
76356
Previous article English Teachers

RELATED ARTICLES

Assistant Director Of Studies
Jobs vacant

Assistant Director Of Studies

Uk Embassy in Italy is hiring
Jobs vacant

Uk Embassy in Italy is hiring

QUALIFIED EFL TEACHERS NEEDED
Jobs vacant

QUALIFIED EFL TEACHERS NEEDED

TEMPORARY Middle School English L&L Teacher
Jobs vacant

TEMPORARY Middle School English L&L Teacher

English speakers wanted
Jobs vacant

English speakers wanted

Teacher Assistant - Marymount International School
Jobs vacant

Teacher Assistant - Marymount International School

Tour Leader English and/or German
Jobs vacant

Tour Leader English and/or German

Trinity School - Accademia Linguistica
Jobs vacant

Trinity School - Accademia Linguistica

QUALIFIED ENGLISH TEACHERS
Jobs vacant

QUALIFIED ENGLISH TEACHERS

Qualified teacher
Jobs vacant

Qualified teacher

Accademia Linguistica Trinity School
Jobs vacant

Accademia Linguistica Trinity School

Looking for a mother-tongue German babysitter
Jobs vacant

Looking for a mother-tongue German babysitter

Qualified Primary Teachers wanted
Jobs vacant

Qualified Primary Teachers wanted

Wanted for immediate start: Art teacher (full time-temporary basis)
Jobs vacant

Wanted for immediate start: Art teacher (full time-temporary basis)

Institutional Investor Relations Junior Analyst
Jobs vacant

Institutional Investor Relations Junior Analyst