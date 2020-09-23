Part- time Receptionist
needed for language school in Rome’s center for immediate start. Candidates must be able to communicate well in both English and Italian, possess good interpersonal skills and exhibit team spirit. Office experience preferred. Valid working papers req'd. Send cover letter and CV to job@americanacademicservices.it
