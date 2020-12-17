Qualified & Experienced Primary School Teacher

Mature English lady seeks part time job either mornings or afternoons in a school or with a family. January start.

English Mother Tongue. Qualified & with many years childcare & teaching experience. Great rapport with children & excellent track record teaching the English language in a school setting and through play & day to day activities all in a gentle, enjoyable way. Life experience & common sense. Young at heart, fit & energetic, late 50s.

Excellent references.

Work with accommodation welcome initially.
