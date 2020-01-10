Qualified English mother tongue teachers for kindergarten and primary school

Bilingual school is seeking mother-tongue English teachers with relevant experience in teaching and certification (ex. TEFL/CELTA), relevant teaching experience in primary school, and possibly a Steiner education. Send CV to info@stphilipschool.it

General Info

Address via don orine 8

View on Map

Qualified English mother tongue teachers for kindergarten and primary school

via don orine 8

Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
