Qualified English mother tongue teachers for kindergarten and primary school
Bilingual school is seeking mother-tongue English teachers with relevant experience in teaching and certification (ex. TEFL/CELTA), relevant teaching experience in primary school, and possibly a Steiner education. Send CV to info@stphilipschool.it
Address via don orine 8
