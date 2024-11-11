18 C
Rome (IT)
Mon, 11 November 2024
Passioni Ribelli: the concert of Americas Trio in Rome

By: Wanted in Rome

On Saturday 16th the concert of the Americas Trio organized by The Arts Crossroad in Rome. The concert will be at the Scottish church of St. Andrew, at 9:00 pm. Americas Trio will present their musical project Passioni Ribelli, in which the music of authors suc as: Brad Mehldau, Astor Piazzolla, Leo Brouwer, Ralph Towner, Antonio Carlos Jobim, João Pernambuco, Pat Metheny and Egberto Gismonti, meet and mix each other for an exciting musical journey between the two Americas. In this journey there are many sounds that connect and allow you to appreciate the different rhythms and melodies of these great music artists. Americas Trio is formed by Giovanna D’Amato on cello, Gian Vito Pulzone and Oscar Bellomo on guitars. Their music is characterized by the ability to mix different musical styles and cultures to create sophisticated and passionate melodies. The concert will be held at the St. Andrew’s Church of Scotland, located in the central Via XX Settembre and easily reachable on foot and by public transport. The concert is organized by The Arts Crossroad, a social promotion association born to spread the passion for music and to promote projects where art, music and culture can meet and involve people.

Useful information

Concert time: 9:00 PM

Location: St. Andrew’s Church of Scotland, Via XX Settembre 7 - 00184, Rome

Tickets: €16.90 full price, €11.50 reduced under 18 / over 65 (online platform)

Here is the link: https://www.evients.com/buy/9c287a3dbf9f4bb58db3999309dd36bd

On sale directly at the box office before the concerts at €15 full price and €10 reduced under 18/over 65

For more information: www.theartscrossroad.com

Tel: +39 3381320636

Address Via Venti Settembre, 7, 00184 Roma RM, Italia

