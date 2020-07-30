Ambrit International School is looking for a part-time Spanish teacher for the 2020/2021 school year with start on September 1st.
The candidate must be available to teach on Thursdays and Fridays for 4 hours/day.
If interested, please complete the form at http://ambrit-rome.com/employment/jobs/.
Part-time Spanish teacher
Via Filippo Tajani 50
