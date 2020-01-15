The Keats-Shelley House is seeking a part-time guide/ museum assistant who can work from February 2020. Essential requisites: Excellent level of English, working knowledge of Italian, flexible availability during the working week, and graphic design skills. A genuine interest in English literature and the ability to work in a shop will be considered a plus. Interviews will be held during the first half of February. Please send CV + Cover Letter (which will specify the above-mentioned requisites) by January the 31st to: info@keats-shelley-house.org