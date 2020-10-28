(Part -time) Babysitter

Hello! I'm Valeriya, I am 25 years old. Currently looking for a part time baby sitting job. My native language is Russian, but I also speak Italian and English.
I'd be interested to know more about your needs and requirements: do get back to me at this email address or at my phone number : +39 338 523 48 00
