Property for sale near the Pantheon in Rome
We offer the sale of 3rd floor apartment comprising: entrance with built-in wardrobe, lounge, kitchen with small veranda, dining area, large bedroom with fireplace with private entrance to the master bathroom, single bedroom with en suite bathroom. Parquet floors and coffered ceilings complete the charm of this particular historic home. Autonomous heating.
CONDOMINIUM EXPENSES: €. 100.00 / month ca.
CADASTRAL INCOME: €. 3780.46
EURO: €. 950.000
Via Monterone, 00186 Roma, RM, Italia