Property for sale near the Pantheon in Rome

We offer the sale of 3rd floor apartment comprising: entrance with built-in wardrobe, lounge, kitchen with small veranda, dining area, large bedroom with fireplace with private entrance to the master bathroom, single bedroom with en suite bathroom. Parquet floors and coffered ceilings complete the charm of this particular historic home. Autonomous heating.

CONDOMINIUM EXPENSES: €. 100.00 / month ca.

CADASTRAL INCOME: €. 3780.46

EURO: €. 950.000

General Info

Price info 950.000
Address Via Monterone, 00186 Roma, RM, Italia
Email address info@ciolierismondo.it
Image Gallery
1 of 19
Property for sale near the Pantheon in Rome - image 1
Property for sale near the Pantheon in Rome - image 1
Property for sale near the Pantheon in Rome - image 2
Property for sale near the Pantheon in Rome - image 2
Property for sale near the Pantheon in Rome - image 3
Property for sale near the Pantheon in Rome - image 3
Property for sale near the Pantheon in Rome - image 4
Property for sale near the Pantheon in Rome - image 4
Property for sale near the Pantheon in Rome - image 5
Property for sale near the Pantheon in Rome - image 5
Property for sale near the Pantheon in Rome - image 6
Property for sale near the Pantheon in Rome - image 6
Property for sale near the Pantheon in Rome - image 7
Property for sale near the Pantheon in Rome - image 7
Property for sale near the Pantheon in Rome - image 8
Property for sale near the Pantheon in Rome - image 8
Property for sale near the Pantheon in Rome - image 9
Property for sale near the Pantheon in Rome - image 9
Property for sale near the Pantheon in Rome - image 10
Property for sale near the Pantheon in Rome - image 10
Property for sale near the Pantheon in Rome - image 11
Property for sale near the Pantheon in Rome - image 11
Property for sale near the Pantheon in Rome - image 12
Property for sale near the Pantheon in Rome - image 12
Property for sale near the Pantheon in Rome - image 13
Property for sale near the Pantheon in Rome - image 13
Property for sale near the Pantheon in Rome - image 14
Property for sale near the Pantheon in Rome - image 14
Property for sale near the Pantheon in Rome - image 15
Property for sale near the Pantheon in Rome - image 15
Property for sale near the Pantheon in Rome - image 16
Property for sale near the Pantheon in Rome - image 16
Property for sale near the Pantheon in Rome - image 17
Property for sale near the Pantheon in Rome - image 17
Property for sale near the Pantheon in Rome - image 18
Property for sale near the Pantheon in Rome - image 18
Property for sale near the Pantheon in Rome - image 19
Property for sale near the Pantheon in Rome - image 19
Property for sale near the Pantheon in Rome - image 1
Property for sale near the Pantheon in Rome - image 2
Property for sale near the Pantheon in Rome - image 3
Property for sale near the Pantheon in Rome - image 4
Property for sale near the Pantheon in Rome - image 5
Property for sale near the Pantheon in Rome - image 6
Property for sale near the Pantheon in Rome - image 7
Property for sale near the Pantheon in Rome - image 8
Property for sale near the Pantheon in Rome - image 9
Property for sale near the Pantheon in Rome - image 10
Property for sale near the Pantheon in Rome - image 11
Property for sale near the Pantheon in Rome - image 12
Property for sale near the Pantheon in Rome - image 13
Property for sale near the Pantheon in Rome - image 14
Property for sale near the Pantheon in Rome - image 15
Property for sale near the Pantheon in Rome - image 16
Property for sale near the Pantheon in Rome - image 17
Property for sale near the Pantheon in Rome - image 18
Property for sale near the Pantheon in Rome - image 19

View on Map

Property for sale near the Pantheon in Rome

Via Monterone, 00186 Roma, RM, Italia
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
71377
Previous article 2003 Mini Cooper S John Cooper Works (R53)

RELATED ARTICLES

Penthouse on three levels with beautiful views and terrace for sale in Rome
Property for sale in town

Penthouse on three levels with beautiful views and terrace for sale in Rome

Apartment with garden in Cassia area
Property for sale in town

Apartment with garden in Cassia area

Valleranello/EUR detached house 360 sqm and garden 5000 sqm
Property for sale in town

Valleranello/EUR detached house 360 sqm and garden 5000 sqm

Villa for sale m2 117 with private garden and patio (30 m2). Terrace
Property for sale in town

Villa for sale m2 117 with private garden and patio (30 m2). Terrace

Renovated apartment for sale in Via dei Pioppi
Property for sale in town

Renovated apartment for sale in Via dei Pioppi

ROME EUR PRIVATE SELLS APARTMENT
Property for sale in town

ROME EUR PRIVATE SELLS APARTMENT

Vatican Museum bright apartament 136 mq
Property for sale in town

Vatican Museum bright apartament 136 mq

Esquilino apartment Piazza Fanti
Property for sale in town

Esquilino apartment Piazza Fanti

FLAMINIO PANORAMIC FULLY RENOVATED APART.
Property for sale in town

FLAMINIO PANORAMIC FULLY RENOVATED APART.

Piazza del POPOLO
Property for sale in town

Piazza del POPOLO

Apartment with garden near AOSR and Marymount
Property for sale in town

Apartment with garden near AOSR and Marymount

VIA LEOPARDI CLOSE VIA MERULANA
Property for sale in town

VIA LEOPARDI CLOSE VIA MERULANA

Office in Fiumicino - Fantastic investment already producing monthly rental income
Property for sale in town

Office in Fiumicino - Fantastic investment already producing monthly rental income

Private Sale
Property for sale in town

Private Sale

Small super attic
Property for sale in town

Small super attic