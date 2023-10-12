25.4 C
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
  Mozart & Beethoven in Autunno
Classifieds Events

Mozart & Beethoven in Autunno

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Mozart & Beethoven in Autunno

Sunday 15 October 2023 ore 17,30

Chiesa di St.Paul Within the Walls

Via Nazionale, 16/a Rome

Tickets :

https://www.clappit.com/biglietti/acquista-biglietti-mozart-beethoven-in-autunno-15-ottobre-2023-chiesa-di-san-paolo-entro-le-mura-roma-27823.html

Informations : 347/8429740

General Info

Price info 30-40 euro
Address Via Nazionale,16 a Roma

Mozart & Beethoven in Autunno

Via Nazionale,16 a Roma

