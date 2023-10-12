Mozart & Beethoven in Autunno
Sunday 15 October 2023 ore 17,30
Chiesa di St.Paul Within the Walls
Via Nazionale, 16/a Rome
Tickets :
https://www.clappit.com/biglietti/acquista-biglietti-mozart-beethoven-in-autunno-15-ottobre-2023-chiesa-di-san-paolo-entro-le-mura-roma-27823.html
Informations : 347/8429740
