Mothertongue English Teacher - Roma Nord OLGIATA
Established English Language school in La Storta/Olgiata looking for dynamic mother-tongue English teachers for the 2022-2023 school year.
Preferably a resident in Roma Nord. Check our address (Via Cassia 1805) and location before applying.
Certification to teach English as a second/foreign language and relative experience in the field required. Experience in preparation for Cambridge Exams a plus.
General Info
Address Via Cassia, 1805, 00123 Roma RM, Italia
Email address nmurphy@britishschoolroma.it
Mothertongue English Teacher - Roma Nord OLGIATA
Via Cassia, 1805, 00123 Roma RM, Italia
