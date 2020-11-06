Get It School is currently hiring Mother Tongue English Teachers.
Full time & Part time positions available.
Smart Working and transitional to in Class environment.
A record of a high performance and ability in teaching english is needed, experience in teaching age groups inclusive of 9 years up to 40 years is considered a great advantage.
Please send your CV and Cover Letter via email to gracedent@getitschool.it
General Info
Price info €20 per hour
Address Ostia, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy
Email address gracedent@getitschool.it

Mother Tongue English Teachers
Ostia, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy
