Mother Tongue English Teachers

Get It School is currently hiring Mother Tongue English Teachers.

Full time & Part time positions available.

Smart Working and transitional to in Class environment.

A record of a high performance and ability in teaching english is needed, experience in teaching age groups inclusive of 9 years up to 40 years is considered a great advantage.

Please send your CV and Cover Letter via email to gracedent@getitschool.it

General Info

Price info €20 per hour
Address Ostia, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy
Email address gracedent@getitschool.it

View on Map

Mother Tongue English Teachers

Ostia, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
72569
Previous article TEACHER WANTED
Next article Showman

RELATED ARTICLES

TEACHER WANTED
Jobs vacant

TEACHER WANTED

Afternoon work for English teacher immediate start
Jobs vacant

Afternoon work for English teacher immediate start

Online English teacher
Jobs vacant

Online English teacher

Qualified Mother Tongue Teacher Immediate Start OLGIATA
Jobs vacant

Qualified Mother Tongue Teacher Immediate Start OLGIATA

English Mother Tongue Teachers
Jobs vacant

English Mother Tongue Teachers

Mother tongue English teachers wanted
Jobs vacant

Mother tongue English teachers wanted

Substitution Roster
Jobs vacant

Substitution Roster

Part-time Substitute Teacher for Elementary School
Jobs vacant

Part-time Substitute Teacher for Elementary School

Full-time Substitute Teacher
Jobs vacant

Full-time Substitute Teacher

TEMPORARY Early Childhood Teacher with experience
Jobs vacant

TEMPORARY Early Childhood Teacher with experience

Primary school teacher wanted in Homeschooling environment
Jobs vacant

Primary school teacher wanted in Homeschooling environment

Seeking part time Caregiver
Jobs vacant

Seeking part time Caregiver

British Embassy seeking temporary Pro Consul
Jobs vacant

British Embassy seeking temporary Pro Consul

The British Embassy in Rome is seeking Press & Events officer
Jobs vacant

The British Embassy in Rome is seeking Press & Events officer

The British Embassies to the Holy See seeking Events Officer
Jobs vacant

The British Embassies to the Holy See seeking Events Officer