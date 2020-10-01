Math Teacher for SAT

Looking for a Math Teacher/Tutor (English native speaker) for SAT lessons in an established language school in the center of Rome. Lessons are mostly in afternoons/evenings and Saturdays.
If interested, please send CV to coordinators1@trinityschool.it.
