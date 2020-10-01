Math Teacher for SAT

Looking for a Math Teacher/Tutor (English native speaker) for SAT lessons in an established language school in the center of Rome. Lessons are mostly in afternoons/evenings and Saturdays.

If interested, please send CV to coordinators1@trinityschool.it.

General Info

Address Via dei Mille 35
Email address coordinators1@trinityschool.it

Math Teacher for SAT

Via dei Mille 35
