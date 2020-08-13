For the next school year (2020/2021), Ambrit International School is looking for a part-time qualified Librarian. The candidate must be fluent in English, have previous experience and a valid Italian work permit.
If interested, please complete the employment form on http://ambrit-rome.com/employment/jobs/.
Via Filippo Tajani 50
Looking for a Part-time Librarian
Via Filippo Tajani 50
