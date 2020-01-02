LA STORTA - Villa on 2 levels near St. George’s International School
VIA DOMENICO FALCIONI 200 sqm, Walking distance to St. George’s International School – villa on 2 levels, fully furnished, 2 living rooms, fireplace, dining room, kitchen, bathroom at the ground floor; 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, master bedroom with ensuite bathroom with Jacuzzi and ample wardrobe on mezzanine at the first floor, patio, autonomous heating, home automation, air conditioning. Monthly rent 1800 € neg. PROPERTY INTERNATIONAL info@propertyrome.net www.propertyrome.net 065743170 / 3398718414
General Info
View on Map
LA STORTA - Villa on 2 levels near St. George’s International School
Via Domenico Falcioni, 00123 Roma RM, Italia