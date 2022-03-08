Jhumpa Lahiri: Speaking on themes of the writer in exile at the Global Ulysses Rome Conference

On Friday, 11 March at 5:30 pm, the Pulitzer Prize-winning author, Jhumpa Lahiri, who has made Italy her home, will speak on themes of the writer in exile at the University of Notre Dame's "Global Ulysses Rome" conference. Her conversationalist: Enrico Terrinoni, President of the James Joyce Italian Foundation.

More details and registration at this LINK:

https://rome.nd.edu/events/2022/03/11/global-ulysses-rome/

General Info

Price info Free
Address Via Ostilia, 15, 00184 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Jhumpa Lahiri: Speaking on themes of the writer in exile at the Global Ulysses Rome Conference

Via Ostilia, 15, 00184 Roma RM, Italy

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
76582
Previous article Apartment close to the Mediterranean sea and to Rome, Ladispoli Lazio

RELATED ARTICLES

James Joyce’s Ulysses: A Hundred Years On/The Global Ulysses Rome conference
Events

James Joyce’s Ulysses: A Hundred Years On/The Global Ulysses Rome conference

Virtual Open House at American Overseas School of Rome
Events

Virtual Open House at American Overseas School of Rome

High School Info Night at AOSR
Events

High School Info Night at AOSR

Open day at Temple University
Events

Open day at Temple University

The European School of Economics opens its doors
Events

The European School of Economics opens its doors

Open Day at Temple University
Events

Open Day at Temple University

Fly Fishing Course by Advanced Fly Casting School
Events

Fly Fishing Course by Advanced Fly Casting School

GIving Birth ~ A Guided Tour
Events

GIving Birth ~ A Guided Tour

SPAZIO I DuminDa I Sculptures I Xmas Open Studio
Events

SPAZIO I DuminDa I Sculptures I Xmas Open Studio

MULTILINGUAL PLAY FROM LONDON TO ROME
Events

MULTILINGUAL PLAY FROM LONDON TO ROME

Giving Birth ~ A Guided Tour
Events

Giving Birth ~ A Guided Tour

WordWorldCrossing: English reading group
Events

WordWorldCrossing: English reading group

Roots of Change - Wellness Weekend for Women
Events

Roots of Change - Wellness Weekend for Women

Evening with Andre Aciman
Events

Evening with Andre Aciman

Assisted Fertility Families
Events

Assisted Fertility Families