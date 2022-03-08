Jhumpa Lahiri: Speaking on themes of the writer in exile at the Global Ulysses Rome Conference

On Friday, 11 March at 5:30 pm, the Pulitzer Prize-winning author, Jhumpa Lahiri, who has made Italy her home, will speak on themes of the writer in exile at the University of Notre Dame's "Global Ulysses Rome" conference. Her conversationalist: Enrico Terrinoni, President of the James Joyce Italian Foundation.

More details and registration at this LINK:

https://rome.nd.edu/events/2022/03/11/global-ulysses-rome/