I'm looking for a Part time job in the morning
Hi,
I'm am looking for a Part time job, Permanant. Ideally in the morning and for 5 days a week. I already have a job in the late part of the afternoon, but I would still like a Job in the morning.
I will be honest, my Italian isn't the best, but I am native english. I'm 37 years old, and a great worker.
Please feel free to sending me an email.
Thank you
Send an email
Your message has been succesfully sent! Thank You!
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Luxury 400m2 apartment with huge patio and private garden
Via Cortina d'Ampezzo - We have an absolutely fabulous and elegant apartment on a side street from Via Cortina d'Ampezzo renting to referenced individuals or companies. The proper...
Trastevere - Piazza San Cosimato - 2 bedroom lovely remodeled flat - Available .
Trastevere in Piazza San Cosimato - This is a very characteristic 2-bedroom remodeled flat on the 4th floor right in the center of Trastevere. It is situated in a quiet corner of t...
Cozy 1-bedroom flat in quiet street - perfect for teachers!
Via Valdiesi - Cortina d'Ampezzo - We have a delightful apartment in a very residential and quiet neighborhood only steps from Marymount International School. So, it is perfect for...
1-bedroom fully furnished flat in heart of Rome!
Bilocale arredato al centro di Roma! Piazza Barberini - We have the most delightful apartment renting just steps from Piazza Barberini. It faces the President's Private Garden in...