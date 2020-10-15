I'm looking for a Part time job in the morning

Hi,

I'm am looking for a Part time job, Permanant. Ideally in the morning and for 5 days a week. I already have a job in the late part of the afternoon, but I would still like a Job in the morning.

I will be honest, my Italian isn't the best, but I am native english. I'm 37 years old, and a great worker.

Please feel free to sending me an email.

Thank you

