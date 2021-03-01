For those who need to improve their English - keep your mind active!:)
Perhaps you're struggling with the lockdown and looking for a distraction. You could improve their English. Teapot English is offering a coupon to access the complete online course for €12.99. Short natural videos (with subtitles) to help people hold various conversations in English - grammar points, vocabulary, phrasal verbs, quizzes etc.
