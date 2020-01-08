Experienced English teacher

The British School Group in Ostia and Fiumicino are looking for two experienced CELTA-qualified English teachers to complete their teaching staff this year. The schools offer a fixed monthly salary under a regular contract and career opportunities. Part-time and full-time options available. Immediate start.

Send your cv with photo and availability to recruiting@britishschool.it

General Info

Address Via della Stazione Vecchia 11/a

View on Map

Experienced English teacher

Via della Stazione Vecchia 11/a

