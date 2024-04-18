British School Group LADISPOLI is now selecting an experienced English teacher, holding a CELTA/TEFL qualification able to teach in-house courses as from Sept 2024. The ideal candidate should be flexible and available to work in shifts (including evenings and Saturday mornings). At least 1-year experience in teaching to learners of all ages and levels, EU citizen or holding valid working papers, already based in our area (i.e. Ladispoli/Cerveteri/Bracciano). He/she must be available to teach in our two schools: Ladispoli and Bracciano and – if needed – at the premises of our external clients (i.e. private schools). He/she must hold a driving license and own a car.
Fixed monthly salary, and training provided.
Qualifications: Bachelors or Masters degree, Be able to obtain a clean DBS check.
Benefits include a competitive salary, induction and regular training, a supportive and professional work environment.
General Info
Send an email
View on Map
QUALIFIED TEACHER OF ENGLISH AS A SECOND LANGUAGE
Via Catania, 28, 00055 Ladispoli RM, Italy
Latest news
Latest Whats'on
Latest Classifieds
Latest Yellow Pages
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
QUALIFIED TEACHER OF ENGLISH AS A SECOND LANGUAGE
Cercasi famiglie ospitanti per studenti statunitensi
SUPER BRIGHT PENTHOUSE 9TH FLOOR WITH HUGE TERRACE!!!
1-bedroom flat utilities included near Via Veneto