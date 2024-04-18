QUALIFIED TEACHER OF ENGLISH AS A SECOND LANGUAGE

British School Group LADISPOLI is now selecting an experienced English teacher, holding a CELTA/TEFL qualification able to teach in-house courses as from Sept 2024. The ideal candidate should be flexible and available to work in shifts (including evenings and Saturday mornings). At least 1-year experience in teaching to learners of all ages and levels, EU citizen or holding valid working papers, already based in our area (i.e. Ladispoli/Cerveteri/Bracciano). He/she must be available to teach in our two schools: Ladispoli and Bracciano and – if needed – at the premises of our external clients (i.e. private schools). He/she must hold a driving license and own a car.

Fixed monthly salary, and training provided.

Qualifications: Bachelors or Masters degree, Be able to obtain a clean DBS check.

Benefits include a competitive salary, induction and regular training, a supportive and professional work environment.