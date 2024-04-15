We’re looking for a qualified ESL Teachers based in X MUNICIPIO for children and teens (1-17) and for adults. Organizational skills, experience with children, dynamic personality and B2 Italian. No teaching out of the book approach. Send cv info@playwithgaby.it
ESL TEACHERS
Piazza Regina Pacis, 00122 Lido di Ostia RM, Italy
