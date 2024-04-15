20.9 C
ESL TEACHERS FOR BEACH SUMMER SCHOOL IN OSTIA

We’re looking for ESL teachers from June 10 to July 32 for a beach summer school based in Ostia Rome. Work is on shifts 8.00am-1.30pm/1.30pm-4.00pm.

Send cv to info@playwithgaby.it

Address Lungomare Amerigo Vespucci, 112, 00122 Lido di Ostia RM, Italy

