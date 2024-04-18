Prestigious Diplomatic Residence is seeking a qualified Butler/House-Manager. The ideal candidate will take the lead in administering the residence and managing the Staff, making sure the family needs are promptly met and anticipated. Experience, English-language skills, customer-service and discretion are a must. Hiring will be on a full-time schedule, based on the Italian National Contract for Household Workers. To apply, submit copy of a resume and permit of stay (if a foreigner) to savinim@state.gov