17 C
Rome (IT)
Thu, 18 April 2024
Italy's news in English
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Smiling H1 - 700x180
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. Butler/House-Manager
Classifieds Jobs vacant

Butler/House-Manager

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Prestigious Diplomatic Residence is seeking a qualified Butler/House-Manager. The ideal candidate will take the lead in administering the residence and managing the Staff, making sure the family needs are promptly met and anticipated. Experience, English-language skills, customer-service and discretion are a must. Hiring will be on a full-time schedule, based on the Italian National Contract for Household Workers. To apply, submit copy of a resume and permit of stay (if a foreigner) to savinim@state.gov

General Info

Address Via V. Veneto, 119/A

View on Map

Butler/House-Manager

Via V. Veneto, 119/A

Acorn P H2 - 724 x 450
Castelli H3 - 1920 x 190
Castelli H3 - 1920 x 190
Castelli H3 - 1920 x 190
FiR 320 x 480 H3

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Castelli H5 - 1400 x 360

More like this
Related

Accommodation vacant in town

English Language & Literature Teacher

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Science & Geography Middle School Teacher

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

ESL TEACHERS

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

FULL TIME POSITION AVAILABLE AT ESTABLISHED TOUR COMPANY

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

ESL TEACHERS FOR BEACH SUMMER SCHOOL IN OSTIA

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Mothertongue Teachers Wanted

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Italian Substitute Teacher for Elementary - Marymount International School

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

ESOL certified teachers

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -