Prestigious Diplomatic Residence is seeking a qualified Butler/House-Manager. The ideal candidate will take the lead in administering the residence and managing the Staff, making sure the family needs are promptly met and anticipated. Experience, English-language skills, customer-service and discretion are a must. Hiring will be on a full-time schedule, based on the Italian National Contract for Household Workers. To apply, submit copy of a resume and permit of stay (if a foreigner) to savinim@state.gov
General Info
Send an email
View on Map
Butler/House-Manager
Via V. Veneto, 119/A
Latest news
Latest Whats'on
Latest Classifieds
Latest Yellow Pages
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
English Language & Literature Teacher
Science & Geography Middle School Teacher
Bilingue x traduzioni e lezioni .