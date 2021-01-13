English teachers

British School Group Clodio e Monteverde are now accepting applications for two part-time teachers to start courses in January. Basic requirements: TEFL qualified (min.CELTA), experienced (min 2 years), and EU citizens (or holding valid working papers). Fixed monthly salary, extra bonuses and training provided. Possibility of teaching some courses online according to updated Government's regulations. Send CV (with photo) and cover letter to: recruiting@britishschool.it.

General Info

Address Via del Casaletto, 00151 Roma RM, Italia
Email address recruiting@britishschool.it

English teachers

Via del Casaletto, 00151 Roma RM, Italia
