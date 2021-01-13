British School Group Clodio e Monteverde are now accepting applications for two part-time teachers to start courses in January. Basic requirements: TEFL qualified (min.CELTA), experienced (min 2 years), and EU citizens (or holding valid working papers). Fixed monthly salary, extra bonuses and training provided. Possibility of teaching some courses online according to updated Government's regulations. Send CV (with photo) and cover letter to: recruiting@britishschool.it.
General Info
Address Via del Casaletto, 00151 Roma RM, Italia
Email address recruiting@britishschool.it
View on Map
English teachers
Via del Casaletto, 00151 Roma RM, Italia
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Prestigious apt near Piazza Navona
Superb apartment on the top floor of a historic building from the 1400s Spacious, bright and equipped with every comfort. Ideal for a couple. The apartment is extremely bright. E...
Fully furnished. TV. Wifi. AC. Shared kitchen & living room. 5 min from Campo de Fiori & Piazza Navona.
SAN GIOVANNI - VIA A. PROVANA - DISPONIBILE
San Giovanni - Next to Villa Wolkonsky San Giovanni - Right next to Villa Wolkonsky - the British Ambassador's residency and tram lines and 5-minutes from Metro A line stops Manzo...
Parioli - 110m2 PENTHOUSE with 2 terraces!
Parioli - Via Archimede - We have a very bright penthouse renting in the heart of Parioli just steps from Piazzale Euclide where you can pick up the train and Villa Glori, a beauti...