English speaking babysitter also english teacher for kids available
Native english speaker having experience as English kindergarten teacher looking for work opportunities, positions like english nursery teacher, english babysitter or in front office receptionist or retail stores etc. graduated in masters recently
if any vacancies available, do not hesitate to contact me
thanks and kind regards. NON AUTONUMITA
